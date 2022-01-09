FA Cup 3rd round continues today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could return to the dug out for today's FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury following his Covid isolation.

However, a number of other players remain missing after contracting the virus.

The club also has players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

Assistant manager Peter Krawietz says they may need to get reinforcements in the January transfer window

Kick off at Anfield is at 2 o'clock.

***

Advertisement

Elsewhere, in FA Cup action, Tottenham host Morecame and Wolves are at home to Sheffield United, both at 2pm

Arsenal then travel to Nottingham Forrest at 10 past 5.

The tie of the day, however, is another 2 o'clock kick off, with West Ham and Leeds doing battle in an all-Premier-League affair.

Advertisement

Here at home, Sligo Rovers have reached an agreement with Celtic for the transfer of 18-year-old striker Johnny Kenny.