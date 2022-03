Middlesbrough attempt to pull off another FA Cup giant killing when they take on Chelsea in the quarter-finals this evening.

They've already knocked Manchester United and Tottenham out.

First game tomorrow in the 1/4s is Crystal Palace against Everton.

Everton supporter Ronan Gilsenan

At 3 tomorrow Southampton welcome Man City.

Southampton fan Sean O'Halloran

Nottingham Forest play Liverpool in the evening match tomorrow.