Everton out of drop zone; Tottenham lose again

Tottenham Hotspur have now lost 4 of their last 5 Premier League games.

They were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in North London - with the Hammers scoring through Jarrod Bowen and James Ward Prowse.

David Moyes said it was a case of hanging on for his team

Everton gained a much needed victory by thumping Newcastle United 3-nil at Goodison Park.

Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto scored the goals for the Toffees who are now out of the relegation zone.

In the Championship tonight, Coventry City play Birmingham City.