Advertisement
Sport

Everton out of drop zone; Tottenham lose again

Dec 8, 2023 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Everton out of drop zone; Tottenham lose again
Share this article

Tottenham Hotspur have now lost 4 of their last 5 Premier League games.

They were beaten 2-1 by West Ham in North London - with the Hammers scoring through Jarrod Bowen and James Ward Prowse.

David Moyes said it was a case of hanging on for his team

Advertisement

Everton gained a much needed victory by thumping Newcastle United 3-nil at Goodison Park.

Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto scored the goals for the Toffees who are now out of the relegation zone.

In the Championship tonight, Coventry City play Birmingham City.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
Connacht begin Champions Cup campaign tonight
Rahm defects to LIV golf tour
Advertisement

Recommended

Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Connacht begin Champions Cup campaign tonight
Rahm defects to LIV golf tour
Over 4,000 people in Kerry received once-off Carer's Support Grant payment
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus