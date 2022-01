The EPCR say the third and fourth rounds of pool matches in the Heineken Champions Cup will proceed as normal.

The competition is due to resume next week, with the fourth round of fixtures following a week later.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the five games in round-2 that were called off due to French travel restrictions.

However, doubt remains over Leinster’s home clash with Montpellier, following a Covid outbreak at the Top-14 club.