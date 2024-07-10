England V Netherlands Tonight

England face the Netherlands in the Other Euros Semi Final tonight and kick-off is at 8.

Kieran Trippier is expected to start ahead of full-back Luke Shaw this evening.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says a late arrival into Dortmund for tonight's Euro 2024 semi-final with England is "not a problem".

A train line was blocked, so they had to make last-minute arrangements to fly to the city from their base in Wolfsburg.

It meant the Dutch press conference was cancelled, and the squad arrived four hours later than planned.

Koeman spoke to reporters outside their hotel.