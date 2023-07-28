Advertisement
Sport

England make it 2 wins from 2 at World Cup

Jul 28, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrysport
England make it 2 wins from 2 at World Cup
England have made it 2 wins from 2 at the Women's World Cup.

They beat Denmark 1-nil in Group D in Sydney.

Lauren James scored the winner after six minutes, but the disappointing news for England was that Keira Walsh injured her knee in the game.

Earlier in Group G it ended Argentina 2 South Africa 2.

Elsewhere, West Ham have confirmed the signing of Irish defender Jessie Stapleton.

Shelbourne announced earlier this month that the 18-year-old was leaving the club.

Stapleton has already been capped at senior level for Ireland.

