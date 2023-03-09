Advertisement
Sport

England beaten in their first T20 match

Mar 9, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrypodcast
England beaten in their first T20 match England beaten in their first T20 match
Share this article

England's cricketers have been beaten by six wickets in the first T20 match against Bangladesh.

The hosts reached their target of 157 with two overs to spare in Chattogram.

Bangladesh take a 1-nil lead in the 3-match series.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus