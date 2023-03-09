England beaten in their first T20 match

England's cricketers have been beaten by six wickets in the first T20 match against Bangladesh.
The hosts reached their target of 157 with two overs to spare in Chattogram.
Bangladesh take a 1-nil lead in the 3-match series.
