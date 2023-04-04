East Kerry GAA News

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.
Well done to the Kerry U 20 hurlers, who won their opening Leinster Championship group game against Carlow.
All Ireland Minor Camogie.
Well done to the Kerry Minor’s on their great victory over Armagh on Sunday.
County mini sevens
Well done to Gaelscoil Fathleann NS on winning the County final boys Mini Sevens, at Austin Stack’s Park , and to Kilgarvan who reached the final. Well done also to Fossa NS and St Johns NS who participated in the Girls competition.
East Kerry Board meeting.
The next East Kerry Board meeting takes place at 9pm at the Killarney Heights Hotel on April 11th.
Scor na bPaisti
Results from Killarney/Kenmare/Caherciveen Credit Union Scor na bPaisti. Venue: Fossa. Dáta: 2nd April
Solo Dance:
1st Grace O Sullivan (Rathmore LGFA)
2nd: Roisin McAuliffe ( Rathmore GAA)
3. Laura Cronin (Rathmore Hurling)
Recitation:
1st: Aoibhinn Creedon ((Rathmore LGFA)
2. Cathal Cronin (Rathmore GAA)
3. Lauren O Sullivan (Spa)
Solo Music
1. Owen Foley(Kilcummin)
2. Olivia Angland (Glenflesk Gaa)
3. Kealan Gleeson Gneeveguilla Gaa Club
Solo Singing
1. Clodagh O Sullivan(Spa)
2. Olivia Angland (Glenflesk)
3. Allie Casey (Dr. Crokes)
Ballad
1. Dr. Crokes
Figure Dancing:
1. Dr. Crokes GAA
2. Rathmore G.A.A
Leiriù
1. Kilcummin GAA Club
2. Listry Gaa
Music
1. Glenflesk
2. Kilcummin
3. Listry
Set Dancing
1. Kilcummin
2. Killarney Legion GAA Club
3. Spa Gaa
Well done to all on these superb performances.