Earls To Win 100th Cap Against England

Owen Farrell has been omitted from England’s matchday 23 to face Ireland, despite being cleared to play.

Meanwhile, his father Andy Farrell has named the Irish team that will face England this Saturday in the Aviva.

Munster legend Keith Earls is set to win his 100th cap for Ireland after being named on the bench. The Limerick man knows it will be a special occasion…



Since making his debut in 2008 against Canada, Earls has scored 35 tries for Ireland, the most recent coming against New Zealand last year but he’s had a tough time since that Summer tour…



Connachts Cian Prendergast has been given the No.8 shirt.

Munster number 8 Gavin Coombes was released from the training squad yesterday with Prendergast now set to make his first start at number 8 for Ireland.

The team from 1 to 15 is as follows…

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(53)

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(17)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(66)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(39)

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(captain)(53)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(94)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(50)

8. Cian Prendergast (Connacht/UCD)(2)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(25)

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(19)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(20)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(46)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(50)

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(14)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(30)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(35)

17. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(1)

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(30)

19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(2)

20. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(29)

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(105)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(4)

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)(99).