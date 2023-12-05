Duo re-sign for Kerry FC

Kerry FC can confirm that wingers Cian Brosnan and Nathan Gleeson have re-signed for the club in a deal that will keep them both in Mounthawk Park until the end of the 2024 season.

19-year-old Brosnan was another prospect of the Kerry Football Club Academy who originally signed for the club at Under 15 level back in 2018. He then graduated onto our Under 17and 19 squads before joining up with the senior ranks in 2023.

Cian Brosnan made 23 appearances for Kerry FC in 2023, 22 of which came off the bench. He bagged a goal in the Carlisle Grounds against Bray Wanderers during the summer months and was a huge threat in games when Dennehy gave him the nod to enter the fray.

Similar to Brosnan, Nathan Gleeson was also a product of the Kerry FC Academy structures, playing at both Under 17 and 19 levels before stepping up to the senior squad under Billy Dennehy in 2023. Gleeson went on to feature in 21 games last season, scoring a vital goal in our away win against Athlone Town.

Speaking following his signing, Cian Brosnan said “I’m delighted to have signed for another year with KerryFC. I’m looking forward to getting back in with the lads and getting the season underway come early January. The club is only going forward so I’m happy to be part of it for 2024. It’s special to play for a club in my home county and I can’t wait to continue wearing the green of Kerry next season”

Nathan Gleeson said “I’m very happy to re-sign for Kerry FC for the upcoming season. I’m very grateful to everyone at Kerry FC for giving me the opportunity to continue my development and help the club achieve its goals for the forthcoming season. I can’t wait to get back up and running and see you all in Mounthawk again in 2024”

Also speaking after the signing, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We’re delighted to have both Nathan and Cian back for 2024. Both Nathan and Cian are two exciting young attacking players for us and have the potential to play at a very high level. Last season was both of their first seasons at senior football level so I’m sure the experiences of last season will stand to them going into this season. It’s great to have these lads recommitting to us for next year and I look forward to seeing their progress coming into 2024”