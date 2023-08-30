Dunbar Out Of Vuelta Espana After Crashing Before Stage 5

Eddie Dunbar is OUT of the Vuelta Espana

A crash ahead of stage five has ruled Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar out of the remainder of the Vuelta Espana.

Dunbar was in 42nd position overall, just over five minutes behind leader Remco Evenepoel.

Dunbar, who had a difficult start to the race on Saturday where he crashed twice during a washed-out team time trial in Barcelona, becomes the third rider to withdraw from the race.

It marks a premature end for the Cork man in his first time riding the iconic race. Earlier this year he finished seventh at the Giro d'Italia.

Stage 5 of the Vuelta Espana is one for the sprinters again. Just one classified climb involved before a 20 kilometre decent towards the finish line.