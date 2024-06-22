Advertisement
Dukarska third in Poland

Jun 22, 2024 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Monika Dukarska was third in the Mixed Double Scull final at the European Coastal Endurance and Beach Sprints Championships in Poland.

She and Ronan Byrne finished behind GB and France.

