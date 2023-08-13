Advertisement
Sport

Dublin stand between Kerry and All-Ireland glory

Aug 13, 2023 00:01 By radiokerrynews
Dublin stand between Kerry and All-Ireland glory
Dublin today stand in the way of Kerry and TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Final glory.

The sides face off in Croke Park in the decider at 4 o’clock.

Aisling O’Connell, Kerry defender

Kerry joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long spoke with Breda O’Shea

Niamh Ni Chonchuir, Kerry forward

Louise Galvin, Kerry player

Siofra O’Shea, injured Kerry captain

Mick Bohan, Dublin manager, spoke with FM104Mick Bohan

Sinead Aherne, Dublin player spoke with FM104SineadAherne

Hannah Tyrrell, Dublin player spoke with FM104HANNAHTYRRELL

