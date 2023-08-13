Dublin stand between Kerry and All-Ireland glory

Dublin today stand in the way of Kerry and TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Final glory.
The sides face off in Croke Park in the decider at 4 o’clock.
Aisling O’Connell, Kerry defender
Kerry joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long spoke with Breda O’Shea
Niamh Ni Chonchuir, Kerry forward
Louise Galvin, Kerry player
Siofra O’Shea, injured Kerry captain
Mick Bohan, Dublin manager, spoke with FM104Mick Bohan
Sinead Aherne, Dublin player spoke with FM104SineadAherne
Hannah Tyrrell, Dublin player spoke with FM104HANNAHTYRRELL