Dublin kicked off their All-Ireland football championship defence with a 2-19 to 13 points win over Roscommon at Croke Park.

Louth got the better of Meath by 3-10 to 9 points in Inniskeen.

It finished Armagh 16 points Westmeath 11 points heading at the Athletic Grounds.

And Donegal defeated Ulster rivals Tyrone by 21 points to 14 in Ballybofey.