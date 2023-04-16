Dramatic draw for Kerry in Joe McDonagh Cup

A 73rd minute point saw Kerry nab a draw with Carlow in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The sides drew 21 points apiece at Austin Stack Park.

Carlow had the first two points but 2 Shane Conway scores had the Kingdom level. The sides then swapped points on 3 successive occasions and it was 5 all after 20 minutes. Back to back Carlow points put them 2 clear. Superb multiple saves from John B O'Halloran then kept the Kingdom net intact. Carlow were ahead by 9 points to 6 a little after the half hour mark. Again Carlow were threatening and some more heroic Kerry defending kept them out once more. A Shane Conway free in added on time saw Kerry make it Kerry 0-7 Carlow 0-10 but Carlow put over once more and led by 4 at the break. Kerry 0-7 Carlow 0-11.

Advertisement

The gap remained at 4 after 13 minutes of the second half, at 15 to 11. Points by Padraig Boyle and Shane Conway cut that lead in half before the latter pointed once more to make it a 1 point game. Padraig Boyle brought the Kingdom level at 15 points apiece in the 54th minute. However, Carlow edged back in front again, quickly adding two more. It was now 18 to 15 in their favour in the 58th minute. Shane Conway pulled a point back for the Kingdom and the same played halved the deficit 8 minutes from time. Conway it was who restored parity in the 65th minute. 2 quick Carlow points had them in front by that margin but yet another Conway point meant the gap was 1. Paudie O'Connor put Kerry level once more, in the 67th minute, at 20 points each. But yet again Carlow went up the other end and pointed to go ahead and they led 0-21 to 0-20 entering 3 added minutes. On 73 minutes Michael Leane pointed to mean it finished honours even.