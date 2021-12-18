Advertisement
Dr.Crokes are under 20 Division 1 champions

Dec 18, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Dr.Crokes are under 20 Division 1 champions
Dr.Crokes were victorious over Kilcummin/Rathmore in the under 20 Division 1 Football Final.

The game took place this afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium.

The full time score was Dr. Crokes : 3-12(21) Kilcummin/Rathmore : 1-7(10)

