Dr.Crokes are under 20 Division 1 champions

Dr.Crokes were victorious over Kilcummin/Rathmore in the under 20 Division 1 Football Final.
The game took place this afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium.
The full time score was Dr. Crokes : 3-12(21) Kilcummin/Rathmore : 1-7(10)
