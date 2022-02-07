Advertisement
Sport

Down manager says players subjected to sectarian abuse during League clash

Feb 7, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Down manager says players subjected to sectarian abuse during League clash Down manager says players subjected to sectarian abuse during League clash
Share this article

Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan says his players were subjected to sectarian abuse during their National Hurling League clash with Carlow.

The Mourne boss alledged that comments were made by their opponent's during the 2-10 to 1-12 win for the homeside in Ballycran.

Sheehan called the comments "extremely disappointing" and says it's "an insult to Gaels" in the county.

Advertisement

Carlow chairman Jim Bolger said they are "committeed to upholding the principles of anti-sectarianism" and "all allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate"

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus