Down manager says players subjected to sectarian abuse during League clash

Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan says his players were subjected to sectarian abuse during their National Hurling League clash with Carlow.

The Mourne boss alledged that comments were made by their opponent's during the 2-10 to 1-12 win for the homeside in Ballycran.

Sheehan called the comments "extremely disappointing" and says it's "an insult to Gaels" in the county.

Carlow chairman Jim Bolger said they are "committeed to upholding the principles of anti-sectarianism" and "all allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate"