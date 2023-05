Tralee Chess Club lost their final 2 rounds of the Munster League in Charleville.

They lost to Dungarvan 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 and lost to Ennis B 3/2.

However, Tralee had already been promoted to Division 1 prior to the results due to the fact they had won their previous 8 matches.

The 5 players representing Tralee were Yunis Barudi and Oleksandr Zakcadndyi, both from Ukraine, Ayman Osman from Syria. Paul Shanahan from Tralee and Victoria Angelova from Bulgaria.