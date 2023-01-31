Doherty set for surprise move to Madrid side

Matt Doherty is set for a surprise loan move to Atletico Madrid.

The Republic of Ireland defender will join the Spanish club from Tottenham, with Spurs bringing in Pedro Porro from Sporting.

It's understood Doherty's loan spell will be until the end of the season, with Atletico currently fourth in the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo's move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich has been confirmed.

The Portuguese joins the German side on loan until the end of the season, after a reported falling-out with City boss Pep Guardiola.

And Premier League leaders Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Italian midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month contract from Chelsea.