Doherty out of Welsh open

Ken Doherty is out of the Welsh Open.
The former world champion Doherty was beaten by 4 frames to 1 by Hossein Vafaei.
Mark Allen is through after a 4-1 win over Mitchell Mann.
Advertisement
Ken Doherty is out of the Welsh Open.
The former world champion Doherty was beaten by 4 frames to 1 by Hossein Vafaei.
Mark Allen is through after a 4-1 win over Mitchell Mann.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus