Doherty out of Welsh open

Feb 15, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Ken Doherty is out of the Welsh Open.

The former world champion Doherty was beaten by 4 frames to 1 by Hossein Vafaei.

Mark Allen is through after a 4-1 win over Mitchell Mann.

