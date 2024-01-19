Djokovic into fourth round

Novak Djokovic has eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open tennis with a straight sets victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The 10-time champion, who has been struggling with illness, will face Adrian Mannarino of France or American Ben Shelton next in Melbourne.

Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner also comfortably got past Sebastian Baez.

In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka's continued her title defence with a straight-sets victory in under an hour over Lesia Tsurenko.

Coco Gauff is also through to the fourth round following a dominant display against Alycia Parks.