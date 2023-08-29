Djokovic Back To World No.1

Novak Djokovic is through to the second round at the US Open.

He dropped just five games in a straight sets win over Alexandre Muller at Flushing Meadows.

The result means Djokovic will return to world number one, ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

The Serb believes he still has plenty of room for improvement.

In the women's draw, home favourite Coco Gauff is safely through after a win in three sets over Laura Siegemund.

And former world number one Caroline Wozniacki made a winning return with a straight sets victory against Tatiana Prozorova.