Novak Djokovic is among those in quarter-final action at the French Open later.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner faces 11th seed Karen Khachanov at Roland Garros.

In the other men's quarter-final down for decision today, world number one Carlos Alcaraz meets Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This morning, Karolina Muchova goes up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight of the women's draw.

And second seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.