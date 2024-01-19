Djokovic aiming for spot in last-16

Novak Djokovic will look to book a last-16 place at the Australian Open this morning.

The top seed and defending champion faces the man who beat Andy Murray in the first round - Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Over on the Margaret Court Arena, fifth seed Andrey Rublev has a tricky opponent in the form of Seb Korda.

Advertisement

Before them, women’s tenth seed Beatriz Haddad-Maia faces the young Russian, Maria Timofeeva.

16 year old Mirra Andreeva is into the last 16 after beating Diane Parry in three sets.

There were also wins today for men's 4th seed Jannick Sinner and 7th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, along with women's 4th seed Coco Gauff and 2nd seed Aryna Sabalenka.