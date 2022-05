Novak Djokovic is through to the quarter-finals of the French Open tennis.

The world number one got a straight sets victory over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, winning 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic will face either Rafa Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the last four.

Advertisement

In the women's draw, American Coco Gauff has reached the quarter-finals for the second year in a row after easing past Elise Mertens in straight sets.