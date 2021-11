Dingle or Kerins O Rahillys will this Saturday become the first Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship semi-finalist.

The sides will face off in the last eight at 5 o’clock in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park.

Kerins O Rahillys started their campaign with a 1-16 to 9 points victory over St.Kierans.

Rahillys manager William Harmon

Dingle won through to the ¼ Finals by virtue of a 1-7 to 8 points win against Mid Kerry.

Dingle selector Diarmuid Murphy