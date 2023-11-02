Derry GAA confirm Benny Hanson has retired from Senior intercounty football

Benny Hanson has retired from Senior intercounty football. A statement read:

"Derry GAA can confirm that Benny Heron has retired from senior intercounty football after a decade of service. An ace finisher with an eye for goal, Benny Heron matched talent with an utterly selfless attitude and was one of the most respected footballers in Derry over the past decade. The summer of 2022 will be remembered fondly by all Derry supporters with the county claiming its first Ulster title after a 24 year wait. It was a summer when Benny Heron dazzled, becoming a hero to the red and white masses on the streets and terraces of Ulster and around Croke Park. On behalf of all Derry supporters, we would like to sincerely thank Benny for all his efforts and the memories he has given us. Our best wishes are with Benny, his wife Laura, and their young family for the future"