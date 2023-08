Derry City are hoping to reach the playoff round in the Conference League tonight.

Tallaght Stadium is their temporary home as they take on Kazak side Tobol.

Ruaidhri Higgins' charges must overturn a 1-nil first leg deficit, and kick-off is at 7.45.

The winners of that tie will likely play Viktoria Plzen (pr: Pil-zen) in the playoff round, with the Czechs holding a 4-nil aggregate lead over Gzira of Malta.