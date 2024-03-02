Derry against Dublin tonight

Derry’s 100 per cent start to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League will be given a stern test this evening.

Dublin visit Celtic Park, where throw-in is at 5.

And Castlebar hosts the Connacht derby meeting of Mayo and Roscommon.

Meath are seeking a third consecutive win in Division 2 as they go to Cavan.

Armagh can bolster their promotion hopes with a win away to Fermanagh.

Clare’s promotion push in Division 3 continues in Rathkeale against Limerick.

Division 4 leaders Laois play London this evening in Portlaoise, while Carlow play Wexford.

Cork and Mayo are both seeking just a second win in Division 1 of the Lidl Womens National Football League when they meet in Mallow this afternoon.