Derry against Dublin tonight

Derry’s 100 per cent start to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League will be given a stern test this evening.
Dublin visit Celtic Park, where throw-in is at 5.
And Castlebar hosts the Connacht derby meeting of Mayo and Roscommon.
Meath are seeking a third consecutive win in Division 2 as they go to Cavan.
Armagh can bolster their promotion hopes with a win away to Fermanagh.
Clare’s promotion push in Division 3 continues in Rathkeale against Limerick.
Division 4 leaders Laois play London this evening in Portlaoise, while Carlow play Wexford.
Cork and Mayo are both seeking just a second win in Division 1 of the Lidl Womens National Football League when they meet in Mallow this afternoon.