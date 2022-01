Defending champion Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Australian Open.

She lost in three sets to American Amanda Anisimova, who prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Top seed Ash Barty is into the fourth round in Melbourne following a straight sets win over Camila Giorgi.

Third seed Alexander Zverev is into the last 16 after a straight sets win over Radu Albot.