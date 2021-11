Killarney Cougars have lost 88-72 to Limerick Celtics in Men’s National League Division 1.

Cougars trailed 21-18 at the end of the first quarter, 41-38 at half-time and 61-57 going into the final quarter.

Top scorers........

Killarney Cougars

Jaime Fernandez 24

Mark OShea 24

Justin Tuason 17

Limerick Celtics

Rafael Martinez 33

Andre Walford 16

Roger Sanahuja 13

Rory Cronin 12

John Galvin 10