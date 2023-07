After yesterday's washout on the outside courts, they're already playing catch-up on day three at Wimbledon.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek faces Sara Sorribes-Tormo on Centre Court today

Opening up proceedings on Centre Court, English underdog Jodie Burrage plays eleventh seed Daria Kasatkina.

Advertisement

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic has a tricky test in the form of Jordan Thompson later.

While third seed Daniil Medvedev faces world number 391, Arthur Fery.