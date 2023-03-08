David Moran named in the AIB Club football team of the year

Kerins O Rahilly's Midfielder David Moran has been names in the AIB Club football team of the year.

Moran who was pivotal in the Club championship campaign in both the Kerry and Munster wins, he also gave an exhibition of fielding in the All Ireland Semi final loss to eventual winners Kilmacud Crokes.

Crokes beat Watty Graham's Glen in the February decider after controversary of having 17 players on the field of play in the last moments of the game.

The team in full is:

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen)

3. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

4. Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

6. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

9. Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen)

10. Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen)

11. Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES 2022/23

1. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen)

2. Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes)