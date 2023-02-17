Advertisement
Sport

Danielle O'Leary to miss out on first game for Kerry

Feb 17, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Danielle O'Leary will miss out on the first game for Kerry in the National Camogie League.

Tomorrow, the Kingdom welcome Westmeath to Abbeydorney for a 2 PM throw in.

Kerry manager Pat Ryan spoke to Radio Kerry

