Danielle O'Leary to miss out on first game for Kerry

Danielle O'Leary will miss out on the first game for Kerry in the National Camogie League.
Tomorrow, the Kingdom welcome Westmeath to Abbeydorney for a 2 PM throw in.
Kerry manager Pat Ryan spoke to Radio Kerry
Advertisement
Danielle O'Leary will miss out on the first game for Kerry in the National Camogie League.
Tomorrow, the Kingdom welcome Westmeath to Abbeydorney for a 2 PM throw in.
Kerry manager Pat Ryan spoke to Radio Kerry
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus