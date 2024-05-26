Advertisement
Sport

D Day in Munster and Leinster Hurling groups

May 26, 2024 09:15 By radiokerrysport
There are crucial games in both the Leinster and Munster Hurling Championships today.

Kilkenny and Wexford clash at 2pm knowing the winner will head to the Leinster final.

At the same time, Galway and Dublin need to avoid defeat if they are to stay in the championship.

Elsewhere, Antrim and Carlow face off in the relegation playoff.

All Ireland champions Limerick will be looking to book their spot in the Munster final.

They face Waterford at 4pm in the Gaelic Grounds.

A Waterford win and a draw between Tipperary and Clare would see the Treaty County go out.

Tipp and Clare meet at Semple Stadium with throw in also at 4pm.

