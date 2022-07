Dr.Crokes have received a bye into the County Senior Football League Division 1 Final.

Dingle and Austin Stacks are to meet in the play-off on Saturday, in Annascaul @ 7 to determine the second team in the decider.

Meanwhile, the Abbeydorney against Ballyheigue Round 2 Intermediate Hurling Championship match will take place in Abbeydorney on Friday at the later time of 7:30.