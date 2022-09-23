Advertisement
Sport

County goes for gold in Community Games finals

Sep 23, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
County goes for gold in Community Games finals
Kerry will have multiple competitors in action tomorrow at the Aldi National Finals at UL.

They’re going for medals in swimming, cycling, marathon & rugby.

Nelius Collins previews

Report 1

Report 2

