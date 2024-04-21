Advertisement
Sport

County Football League review

Apr 21, 2024 15:12 By radiokerrysport
County Football League review
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 1
1-16 Ballymacelligott V Spa Killarney 0-13
3-17 Glenflesk V Dingle 1-17
0-8 An Ghaeltacht V Dr. Crokes 2-13
1-8 Kilcummin V Killarney Legion 0-11
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine
Laune Rangers V Rathmore

Division 2
1-14 Listowel Emmets V Fossa 1-14
1-10 Austin Stacks V Kenmare Shamrocks 0-7
1-11 Beaufort V Gneeveguilla 0-11
2-15 Glenbeigh-Glencar V John Mitchels 1-11
1-12 Templenoe V Ardfert Football Club 3-10

Division 3
0-11 Ballydonoghue V Listry 0-11
Tarbert V Firies
3-25 Keel V Currow 0-13
0-9 Knocknagoshel V Churchill 2-14
1-13 Reenard V Cordal 0-12
1-15 Annascaul V St Mary's 1-11

Division 4
2-11 Lispole V Waterville Frank Caseys 0-17
1-17 Beale V Cromane 0-5
Ballyduff V Castlegregory
0-13 Dromid Pearses V Brosna 1-12
3-10 St Senan's V Moyvane 2-10

Division 5A
1-6 Tuosist V St Patrick's Blennerville 2-20
Firies V Duagh
0-11 Gneeveguilla V Austin Stacks 0-12
Asdee V Kilgarvan

Division 5B
1-17 Laune Rangers V Dr. Crokes 2-20
0-11 Sneem/Derrynane V Valentia Young Islanders 0-10
Finuge V Rathmore

Credit Union SFL Division 6A
3-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's V An Ghaeltacht 1-10
Ballylongford V Keel

Credit Union SFL Division 6B
2-10 St Michael's-Foilmore V Milltown/Castlemaine 0-10

