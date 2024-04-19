Advertisement
Sport

County Championship to include 10 clubs from 2026

Apr 19, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrysport
County Championship to include 10 clubs from 2026
The County Senior Football Championship is to include 10 clubs from 2026 onwards.

In order for this to happen there will be no relegation in the Club Championships over the next two seasons.

Jason O'Connor reports

