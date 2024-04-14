Countdown on to Kingdom Munster Championship opener

It’ll be Kerry against Cork on Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-final.

The sides meet at 4 in a week where the counties also clash in the U20s.

Kerry senior player Stephen O’Brien spoke at the AIB Championship launch

Advertisement

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan

Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Pat Spillane is lining out with Sligo again this season.

He’s been chatting with Brendan Fuller