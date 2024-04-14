Advertisement
Sport

Countdown on to Kingdom Munster Championship opener

Apr 14, 2024 16:18 By radiokerrysport
Countdown on to Kingdom Munster Championship opener
9 April 2024; Stephen OBrien of Kerry, pictured today for AIB ahead of the launch of the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships at the D-Light Studios in Dublin. AIB marking its ninth year sponsoring GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, will once again celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games - highlighting the grit, determination and passion that is required to win this years Championship. For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championships follow @AIB_GAA on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AIBGAA. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

It’ll be Kerry against Cork on Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-final.

The sides meet at 4 in a week where the counties also clash in the U20s.

Kerry senior player Stephen O’Brien spoke at the AIB Championship launch

Advertisement

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O’Donovan

Radio Kerry commentator Tim Moynihan

Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Pat Spillane is lining out with Sligo again this season.

He’s been chatting with Brendan Fuller

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Build up continues to Kingdom Cup opener
Advertisement
France win again
Sport

France win again

Apr 14, 2024 16:17
Connacht out of Challenge Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Ballyheigue Public Toilets to close for a time
Build up continues to Kingdom Cup opener
40th anniversary of discovery of body of baby boy in Cahersiveen
Corca Dhuibhne candidate says road safety problem made worse by lack of crash data
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus