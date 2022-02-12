Advertisement
Sport

Corn Ui Mhuiri victory for St. Brendan's Killarney

Feb 12, 2022 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Corn Ui Mhuiri victory for St. Brendan's Killarney
St Brendan's Captain Cian McMahon and the St Brendan's College team management Kevin Cronin, Gavin White (back from left) Jimmy Browne TUS sponsor, John C O'Shea, Dr Gary Stack, Brian O'Mahony St Brendan's College and Adrian Flaherty TUS sponors with the Corn Ui Mhuiri Cup which will be in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday 12 th February at 1pm. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin
St. Brendan’s Killarney took the honours in the TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Final.

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney they overcame Tralee CBS 0-17 to 0-12.

The Sem had the first two points of the decider but The Green fought back to make it 3 points all after ten minutes. 3 unanswered points in a row had the Killarney outfit ahead by double scores come the end of the first quarter. The sides then swapped points and it was 0-7 to 0-4 in favour of Brendan's after 17 minutes. Tralee CBS had the next 3 points and were level three minutes from half-time. The Tralee side, in the final minute of the period, went in front for the first time at 8 points to 7 thanks to Ben Quilter. The Sem equalised in the third minute of added on time through William Shine.

Tralee CBS had the first score of the second period but St.Brendan's hit back straight away for an equaliser. It was a similar situation just a few minutes later, leaving it 10 points apiece after 39 minutes. Points from Alex Hennigan and Darragh Fleming put The Sem two clear. Tralee CBS halved the deficit in the 43rd minute but that gap was back up to two soon enough. That's how it stood going into the final quarter; St.Brendan's 0-13 Tralee CBS 0-11. 9 minutes from time William Shine put over to make it a 3 point game. Tralee CBS pulled one back but St.Brendan's once more went 3 ahead. The insurance point arrived in added on time and they pointed again for good measure.

