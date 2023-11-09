Advertisement
Sport

Corn Ui Mhuiri results

Nov 9, 2023 10:26 By radiokerrysport
Corn Ui Mhuiri results
Share this article

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 1

Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

Colaiste Chriost Ri 1-5 V Mercy Mounthawk 1-25

Advertisement

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group

Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

St Pats Castleisland 1-14 V Clonakilty Community College 2-11

Advertisement

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 1

Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne 0-10 V Coachford College 1-8

Advertisement

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2

Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

Presentation Secondary School Miltown 0-10 V Colaiste Na Sceilge 2-11

Advertisement

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 3

Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

St. Flannans College Ennis 1-6 V St Brendans Killarney 0-9

Advertisement

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 4

Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

Skibbereen Community School 1-9 V Tralee CBS 1-17

TUS Corn an Bhrathair Cholim Taft (15 A F)

Final - 08-11-2023 (Wed)

St Brendans Killarney 3-9 V Tralee CBS 1-13 AET

This weekend sees County Hurling Champions Crotta heading into munster as they take on Waterford's Ferrybank in the AIB Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final.
The game will live on Radio Kerry with a Throw in Time from Limerick's Killamallock GAA at 1.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney Cougars in National League Division 1 action this weekend
Advertisement
St.Brendans of Killarney beat Tralee CBS in Munster PPS U15A Taft Cup Final
AIB encourages communities in Kerry to ‘step up together’ for goal mile this christmas
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerrywoman Tracy Bunyan appointed new COO at Golf Ireland
Golf experienced summer boom with ticket sales up in Great Britain and Ireland
Killarney Cougars in National League Division 1 action this weekend
St.Brendans of Killarney beat Tralee CBS in Munster PPS U15A Taft Cup Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus