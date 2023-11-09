Corn Ui Mhuiri results

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 1
Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
Colaiste Chriost Ri 1-5 V Mercy Mounthawk 1-25
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group
Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
St Pats Castleisland 1-14 V Clonakilty Community College 2-11
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 1
Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
P.S Chorcha Dhuibhne 0-10 V Coachford College 1-8
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 2
Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
Presentation Secondary School Miltown 0-10 V Colaiste Na Sceilge 2-11
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 3
Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
St. Flannans College Ennis 1-6 V St Brendans Killarney 0-9
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Group 4
Round 2 - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
Skibbereen Community School 1-9 V Tralee CBS 1-17
TUS Corn an Bhrathair Cholim Taft (15 A F)
Final - 08-11-2023 (Wed)
St Brendans Killarney 3-9 V Tralee CBS 1-13 AET
This weekend sees County Hurling Champions Crotta heading into munster as they take on Waterford's Ferrybank in the AIB Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final.
The game will live on Radio Kerry with a Throw in Time from Limerick's Killamallock GAA at 1.30.