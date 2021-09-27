Advertisement
Sport

Corn Ui Mhuiri fixtures confirmed

Sep 27, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Corn Ui Mhuiri fixtures confirmed Corn Ui Mhuiri fixtures confirmed
Share this article

Fixtures have been confirmed for the opening round of the Corn Ui Mhuiri on November 3rd.

The winner of Intermediate School Killorglin versus Tralee CBS will get a bye into the ¼ Finals.

The other all Kerry tie is Scoil Pobal Rathmore against PS Chorcha Dhuibhne.

Advertisement

Colaiste na sceilge play Skibbereen Community School.

Mercy Mounthawk take on St Flannans College, Ennis.

St Brendan's, Killarney meet Highschool Clonmel.

Advertisement

The remainder of the draw is:
Clonakilty Community College V Colaiste Chriost Rí
&
Hamilton Highschool Bandon V Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig.

St Francis College Rochestown have received a bye into Round 2 on November 17th.

In Round 2 it’s Round 1 winners against Round 1 losers.

Advertisement

Round 1
1 Colaiste na sceilge V Skibbereen Community School
2 St Flannans College, Ennis V Mercy Mounthawk
3 Highschool Clonmel V St Brendan's, Killarney
4 Scoil Pobal Rathmore V PS Chorcha Dhuibhne
5 Clonakilty Community College V Colaiste Chriost Rí
6 Intermediate School Killorglin V Tralee CBS
7 Hamilton Highschool Bandon V Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig
8 St Francis College Rochestown BYE

Round 2
A Winner of Round 1 Game 4 V Loser of Round 1 Game 3
B Winner of Round 1 Game 5 V Loser of Round 1 Game 4
C Winner of Round 1 Game 7 V Loser of Round 1 Game 2
D Winner of Round 1 Game 1 V Loser of Round 1 Game 7
E Winner of Round 1 Game 3 V Loser of Round 1 Game 6
F Winner of Round 1 Game 2 V Loser of Round 1 Game 5
G Loser of Round 1 Game 1 V St Francis College Rochestown

1/4 Finals are fixed for January 15th, semi-finals for the 29th and the Final for February 12th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus