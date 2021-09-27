Corn Ui Mhuiri fixtures confirmed

Fixtures have been confirmed for the opening round of the Corn Ui Mhuiri on November 3rd.

The winner of Intermediate School Killorglin versus Tralee CBS will get a bye into the ¼ Finals.

The other all Kerry tie is Scoil Pobal Rathmore against PS Chorcha Dhuibhne.

Colaiste na sceilge play Skibbereen Community School.

Mercy Mounthawk take on St Flannans College, Ennis.

St Brendan's, Killarney meet Highschool Clonmel.

The remainder of the draw is:

Clonakilty Community College V Colaiste Chriost Rí

&

Hamilton Highschool Bandon V Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig.

St Francis College Rochestown have received a bye into Round 2 on November 17th.

In Round 2 it’s Round 1 winners against Round 1 losers.

Round 1

1 Colaiste na sceilge V Skibbereen Community School

2 St Flannans College, Ennis V Mercy Mounthawk

3 Highschool Clonmel V St Brendan's, Killarney

4 Scoil Pobal Rathmore V PS Chorcha Dhuibhne

5 Clonakilty Community College V Colaiste Chriost Rí

6 Intermediate School Killorglin V Tralee CBS

7 Hamilton Highschool Bandon V Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig

8 St Francis College Rochestown BYE

Round 2

A Winner of Round 1 Game 4 V Loser of Round 1 Game 3

B Winner of Round 1 Game 5 V Loser of Round 1 Game 4

C Winner of Round 1 Game 7 V Loser of Round 1 Game 2

D Winner of Round 1 Game 1 V Loser of Round 1 Game 7

E Winner of Round 1 Game 3 V Loser of Round 1 Game 6

F Winner of Round 1 Game 2 V Loser of Round 1 Game 5

G Loser of Round 1 Game 1 V St Francis College Rochestown

1/4 Finals are fixed for January 15th, semi-finals for the 29th and the Final for February 12th.