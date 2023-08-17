Advertisement
Sport

Corn Uí Mhuirí Draw Takes Place Today

Aug 17, 2023 13:20 By brendan
The Corn Ui Mhuiri draw is to take place this afternoon.

19 teams will be split into 4 groups of 4 and one group of 3, with the top 2 coming out into Prelimenary Quarters and quarter finals

As last years semi finalists, St Brendans Killarney and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will be seeded for the draw.

Unseeded Kerry sides are Colaiste na Sceilge, Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown amd and St. Pats Castleisland

The draw will take place today at 4:30, we’ll have details in news 30 this evening.

The draw for the group stages of the Dr. Harty Cupwill also take place at that time with no Kerry schools involved.

