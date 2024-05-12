Cork shock Limerick

Cork handed Limerick a rare Championship defeat in the Munster Hurling round robin.
The Rebels needed a late penalty from Pa Horgan to beat the All Ireland champions by 3-28 to 3-26.
Advertisement
Cork handed Limerick a rare Championship defeat in the Munster Hurling round robin.
The Rebels needed a late penalty from Pa Horgan to beat the All Ireland champions by 3-28 to 3-26.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus