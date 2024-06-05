Over 4,145 Kerry students get state exams underway

Over 4,145 students in Kerry have begun sitting their state exams.

English was the first subject up for all students this morning, while this afternoon's exams will cover a range of subjects.

Over 1,800 students (1,805) are sitting their Leaving Certificate exams in Kerry this year, while nearly 130 (127) are doing their Leaving Certificate Applied exams.

More than 2,200 (2,213) Junior Certificate students also began their state assessments this morning.

Coordinators of the mammoth logistical operation, the State Examination Commission, says there is the record number of examinees is because of "demographic increases", with the national number "passing 136,000 (136,160) for the first time".

The Leaving Certificate Applied continues until the 13th June, the Junior Certificate until the 17th June, and the Leaving Certificate runs until the 25th June.

This year's Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied results will be issued on Friday, 23rd August, and will maintain the inflated grade curve introduced during the lock-downs.