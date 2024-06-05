Advertisement
News

Over 4,145 Kerry students get state exams underway

Jun 5, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Over 4,145 Kerry students get state exams underway
Share this article

Over 4,145 students in Kerry have begun sitting their state exams.

English was the first subject up for all students this morning, while this afternoon's exams will cover a range of subjects.

Over 1,800 students (1,805) are sitting their Leaving Certificate exams in Kerry this year, while nearly 130 (127) are doing their Leaving Certificate Applied exams.

Advertisement

More than 2,200 (2,213) Junior Certificate students also began their state assessments this morning.

Coordinators of the mammoth logistical operation, the State Examination Commission, says there is the record number of examinees is because of "demographic increases", with the national number "passing 136,000 (136,160) for the first time".

The Leaving Certificate Applied continues until the 13th June, the Junior Certificate until the 17th June, and the Leaving Certificate runs until the 25th June.

Advertisement

This year's Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied results will be issued on Friday, 23rd August, and will maintain the inflated grade curve introduced during the lock-downs.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí seeking public's help in finding teenager missing from Tralee
Advertisement
Listowel candidate welcomes publication of minutes of Kerry Hub decision
Councillor says deal reached on extending Beaufort Burial Ground
Advertisement

Recommended

Listowel candidate welcomes publication of minutes of Kerry Hub decision
Councillor says deal reached on extending Beaufort Burial Ground
Gardaí seeking public's help in finding teenager missing from Tralee
Network Ireland Kerry celebrating first birthday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus