Thousands of Kerry students to begin State exams

Thousands of students throughout Kerry will sit State exams today.

1,714 students in Kerry will sit the Leaving Certificate, while 121 will undertake the Leaving Cert Applied.

2,162 Kerry students will also begin the Junior Certificate exams today.

The Minister for Education is assuring Leaving and Junior Cert students that 'they've done the work'.

135-thousand students are sitting State exams this year; both Junior and Leaving Certs will sit English papers this morning.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, has these words of encouragement for those heading into exams today: