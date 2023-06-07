Advertisement
News

Thousands of Kerry students to begin State exams

Jun 7, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Thousands of Kerry students to begin State exams Thousands of Kerry students to begin State exams
Share this article

Thousands of students throughout Kerry will sit State exams today.

1,714 students in Kerry will sit the Leaving Certificate, while 121 will undertake the Leaving Cert Applied.

2,162 Kerry students will also begin the Junior Certificate exams today.

Advertisement

The Minister for Education is assuring Leaving and Junior Cert students that 'they've done the work'.

135-thousand students are sitting State exams this year; both Junior and Leaving Certs will sit English papers this morning.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, has these words of encouragement for those heading into exams today:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus