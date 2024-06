Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a teenager who has gone missing from Tralee.

15-year-old Yasser Ramadan was last seen in the town on Monday at around 1:10pm.

He is described as being 5 foot 7, a slim build with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Yasser is known to frequent the Tralee town and Moyderwell areas.

Anyone with information on Yasser's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300