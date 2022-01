Cork can book their place in the McGrath Cup final this evening.

Keith Ricken's side take on Waterford at Pairc Ui Rinn, where there's a 7pm start.

All Ireland senior football champions Tyrone meet Cavan in the Doctor McKenna Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park this evening.

Down host Antrim in Newry.

Both games throw-in at 8.15.