Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers play their first game since winning their 4th title on the spin.

They travel to Cork City as their hosts prepare for the Promotion Relegation playoff.

Kick off at Turners Cross is at 4:45pm.

There's one game in the Championship this evening.

West Brom can jump from 9th to 5th in the table with victory away at Coventry this evening.

Kick off is at 8pm.